July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut Wins Men's Competition, Miki Sudo Named Women's Champion

After a lengthy weather delay, Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for a record 16th time.

The competitive eater, known by the nickname "Jaws," could not surpass his record of consuming 76 hot dogs and buns, which he achieved at the Independence Day event in 2021, reports CBS News.

The men's competition on New York's Coney Island was delayed for almost two hours on Tuesday afternoon due to thunderstorms in the area.

"They told us it was canceled," CNN quoted Chestnut as saying. "We weren't sure we were gonna eat today. I'm just happy. It's the 4th of July, I got to eat some hot dogs and get a win."

Chestnut said it was a roller coaster of a day due to the severe weather. "I feel great," he added. "I've got leftover room, so I'll have some beers later."

Geoffrey Esper secured the second spot by consuming 49 hot dogs, while James Webb from Australia claimed the third position with 47 hot dogs.

The New York Fire Department reportedly said that an individual sustained injuries in an electrocution incident and was subsequently transported to a hospital on Coney Island Tuesday.

Earlier during the day, Miki Sudo ate 39.5 hot dogs and buns within 10 minutes, securing her ninth victory in the women's competition.

Sudo could not surpass her record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns, which she achieved at the 2020 event.

Sudo faced a strong challenge from 27-year-old Mayoi Ebihara, who consumed 33.5 hot dogs and buns, securing the second position. Michelle Lesco, 39, finished in third place with 24.25 hot dogs and buns devoured.

Joey Chestnut at the 2016 event Photo via Shutterstock.