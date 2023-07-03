Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema Shakes Up Streaming, Takes Disney Head On: Report

In a strategic move, India’s wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, has swiftly transformed his streaming platform, JioCinema, from a minor provider to a significant competitor to Walt Disney Co. DIS, “Financial Times” reports.
Competitive Strategy
JioCinema attracted over 400 million viewers to its streams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament in April and May 2023. The platform has acquired rights to shows and films from global networks like NBC, HBO, and Warner Bros. Most of the content is available for free, sparking a price war in India’s rapidly expanding streaming market.
Market Dominance
Ambani’s aggressive discounting strategy has been instrumental in gaining market share in various sectors, from e-commerce to home broadband service. The goal is to build a platform with audience volumes rivaling television in scale. JioCinema’s rise began when it outbid Disney Star for the digital rights to stream the IPL until 2028.
Future Plans
JioCinema plans to supplement its free tier with subscription packages targeting more affluent consumers and English-speaking audiences. Despite the heavy losses from providing free content, the platform’s rapid rise has made it a serious player in the streaming market.
