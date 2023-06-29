Here's How To Watch New Releases Without Streaming Delays Using Google's Shop Tab On Android TV

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has revamped the way users watch movies by eliminating streaming delays with the introduction of its innovative "Shop" tab on Android TV.

What Happened: Google has announced a new feature called the Shop tab on Android TV to revamp how users explore and purchase movies directly from the television.

The new feature allows Android TV users to effortlessly browse, rent or buy movies, including new releases not found on other streaming platforms.

They can access a wide range of films, enjoy the convenience of one-time purchases without subscriptions and expand their movie-watching options in a more superior manner.

Here's how to navigate to the newly introduced Shop tab on your Android TV device:

Step I: Go to the Android TV home screen, clock on the Shop tab and find the title you want to rent or buy.

Step II: Open the details page, select the movie title, and voila, choose either the "rent" or "buy" option, depending on your preference.

Bonus Tip: According to Google, if users want to buy a movie after renting it, they'll have to wait until the rental period ends. Also, the rental cost will not apply to the purchase.

Users can also build their libraries as movies rented or purchased through the Shop tab will automatically be added to their library for future access. Additionally, for added convenience, users can download their chosen movies onto their Android phone or tablet to watch offline.

Note that the Shop tab on Android TV seamlessly integrates with users' Library. This central hub displays not only the purchases made through this tab but also additional acquisitions from YouTube, other Google TV and Android TV sets, the Google TV smartphone app, and Play Movies & TV.

