Taylor Swift Tickets In Argentina Are Selling At Unbeatable Prices. Here's Why.

Pop diva Taylor Swift is on her Eras Tour, which kicked off at the State Farm Stadium near Phoenix earlier in March.

While Swift's tickets may come with a hefty price tag in the U.S., an intriguing turn of events in Argentina is about to transform highly sought-after tickets to her concert into an incredible deal, according to Bloomberg.

With a staggering 100% inflation rate in the country, attending the pop star's concert in Argentina is set to become an exceptionally affordable opportunity that fans may want to take advantage of.

According to Bloomberg, tickets in the standing-room-only area closest to the stage where Swift will sing for two shows in November are going for about $153, and the premium ticket could be less than $153.

Argentina-based bank Banco Patagonia customers will get dibs on the first 24,000 tickets and can pay in six installments free of interest.

Credit cards are tied to Argentina's official exchange rate, which is overvalued due to strict government controls, Bloomberg reported. The informal rates are approximately double the value at 490 pesos per dollar.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Tour Sparks Unusual Trend Among Fans

In the South American country, it has become a widespread norm for consumers to sell their U.S. dollar savings on the black market in exchange for pesos, according to Bloomberg. Consumers then deposit the cash in pesos at the bank and utilize it to reduce their credit card bills.

The publication added that another commonly adopted tactic among locals is to opt for interest-free installment payments, providing a means to safeguard themselves partially from the effects of high inflation and currency devaluations.

Bloomberg reported that Taylor Swift tickets in Latin America are so cheap that some American fans are weighing the cost of an entire trip to a Latin American country against the price of a single resale ticket in the U.S.

Read Now: Taylor Swift Just Received A Hilarious Honor In New Jersey — And You'll Probably Never Guess What It Is

Photo: Shutterstock