Bill Gates Kicks Off Summer With Songs From Adele, Jimi Hendrix And Ed Sheeran — Find Out Who Else Made The Cut

On Friday, Bill Gates kicked off the start of summer, ready to ”Set Fire to the Rain” under an ”Orange Colored Sky” by releasing his Spotify soundtrack for the season on Twitter.

The Microsoft co-founder's playlist includes classics and more contemporary tunes, with “Feeling Good” vibes his followers can listen to on “The Sunny Side Of The Street” to enjoy with “No One” or a special “Lady.”

Gates first posted the playlist to his blog on May 30. In a post, he reflected on his relationship with music, which began with “some of [his] fondest childhood memories, [which] took place in Paul Allen’s basement, where he’d turn on the record player.”

Gates' playlist, which he described as “not too bad for a granddad,” is made up of not only songs that bring back memories but also includes recommendations from his children and friends, including U2 lead singer Bono.

What's On The Playlist: The playlist is comprised of 34 songs that range from “Weather Bird” by Louis Armstrong and Earl Hines to “Don’t Fade” by Vance Joy to “Eraser” by Ed Sheeran.

The majority of the songs were released between 1960, when the billionaire was five years old, and 1980, when he was 25. Hits on his list from that era include “The Wind Cries Mary” by Jimi Hendrix and “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley & The Wailers.

Gates also included tracks such as “It’s Only A Paper Moon” by Ella Fitzgerald, released in 1945, and “Orange Colored Sky” by Nat King Cole, which came out in 1950.

His music choices, some of which were evidently influenced by a much younger generation, includes “No One” by Alicia Keys, “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele and “Holiday” by Vampire Weekend.

“I can’t imagine my life without music,” Gates wrote in his blog.

