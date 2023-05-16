Bill Gates On 5 Graduation Tips He Wishes He'd Been Told: 'You Are Never Too Smart To Be Confused'

Although Bill Gates has received multiple honorary degrees, the investor and philathropist dropped out of college after just three semesters to co-found Microsoft with his childhood friend Paul Allen.

While Gates was never able to attend a college graduation as a student, he delivered remarks on Saturday to graduates of the College of Engineering, Informatics, and Applied Sciences and the College of the Environment, Forestry, and Natural Sciences at Northern Arizona University –the billionaire’s third time giving a commencement speech.

“I was excited to congratulate them before they begin the next stages of their lives, and share some wisdom I’ve picked up in the decades since I left my own college campus,” Gates wrote on his GatesNotes blog, before sharing the transcript of his speech, where he detailed five things he wishes he’d heard if he had attended a graduation ceremony.

What Bill Gates Wishes He’d Heard

The first thing Gates wishes he’d heard was that the decisions graduates make regarding their career path don’t need to be permanent. “When I left school, I thought I would work at Microsoft for the rest of my life,” Gates said in his speech, adding, “Today, I still love my work on software, but philanthropy is my full-time job.”

Secondly, Gates wishes he’d heard "that you are never too smart to be confused." He told the graduates about the importance of continuing to learn from others, and that it’s important to never be afraid to ask for help when faced with a problem that’s difficult to solve. “The first step to learning something new is embracing what you don’t know,” he said.

Gates also wishes he’d been told to choose a career that solves an important problem in the world, where one can feel they’re making a real difference. “When you spend your days doing something that solves a big problem, it energizes you to do your best work. It forces you to be more creative, and it gives your life a strong sense of purpose,” he said.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation founder’s fourth piece of advice revolved around the importance of friendships and networking. While reminiscing about his friendship with Allen and how the two became so successful together, Gates said, “The only thing more valuable than what you walk offstage with today is who you walk onstage with.”

Gates’ last piece of advice, which he said he could have used the most, was that it’s okay to cut yourself some slack sometimes, to take a break and to have some fun. “Don’t wait as long as I did to learn this lesson,” he said, adding, "take time to nurture your relationships, to celebrate your successes, and to recover from your losses."

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

Photo: Shutterstock