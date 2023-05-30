Daedalic Entertainment, the German video game developer and publisher behind "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum," has issued a formal apology acknowledging the game's shortcomings and announcing it is actively working to rectify the issues encountered by players.

"We would like to sincerely apologize for the underwhelming experience many of you have had with 'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' upon its release. We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves or for our dedicated community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused," the studio based in Hamburg wrote on Twitter.

“At Daedalic, we understand that a game’s success relies on the enjoyment and satisfaction of its players. We genuinely value your feedback and have been actively listening to your voices, reading your comments, and analyzing the constructive criticism and suggestions have you provided," Daedalic added.

Furthermore, the studio assured fans it is working to fix the issues: "Our development team has been working diligently to address the bugs and technical issues many of you experienced. We are committed to providing you with patches that will allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential."

The game launched on May 25 across multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It has come under intense scrutiny, facing criticism of poor performance, unimpressive graphics and average gameplay.

Image credits: Courtesy of @GollumGame on Twitter