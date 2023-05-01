Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023: What To Expect From The Exciting VR Event

Meta Quest, the line of virtual reality headsets developed by Meta Platforms Inc META, revealed the schedule for the third edition of its annual Gaming Showcase event, scheduled for 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on June 1, 2023.

Meta Quest's official account made the announcement via Twitter, along with a brief teaser video. "The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is coming. @ your watch party in the replies and tune in June 1 at 10 am PT on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Meta Horizon Worlds," it wrote.

Meta stated in a blog post that this year's event will feature more than 40 minutes of content, including a new pre-show of game updates and debut trailers, beginning at 9:45 a.m. PT/12:45 p.m. ET.

The audience can also expect a post-show developer roundtable, new game announcements, gameplay first looks and updates to existing games during the main event.

Despite the absence of any specific game mentions in the announcement, the teaser video showcased a short clip of a mystery game that appears to be set in a desert with Loki's helmet on the ground, leading fans to speculate it could possibly be teasing Asgard's Wrath 2, the sequel of 2019's Asgard's Wrath, an action role-playing game developed by Sanzaru Games and published by Oculus Studios.

Photo: Diego Thomazini on Shutterstock