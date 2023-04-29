Here's Johnny! Jack Nicholson Returns Courtside, Greeted By LeBron James As Lakers Demolish Grizzlies

“The Shining” star and Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson returned to the Crypto.com Arena on Friday with his trademark sunglasses to watch Los Angeles take down the Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 in Game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

After not being present courtside since October 2021, the three-time Academy Award winner witnessed the Lakers’ first playoff series-winning game at home since 2013.

Nicholson was greeted by Lakers star LeBron James and "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, and received a standing ovation from the crowd after a series of clips from Nicholson's films were shown on the jumbotron. The “As Good As It Gets” star was immediately shown on the screen after.

Where Has Nicholson Been?

Nicholson’s last big-screen appearance was in 2010, when the star played the role of Charles Madison in the romantic comedy “How Do You Know.” The 86-year-old reportedly retired from the film business shortly after the movie's release due to memory loss, which allegedly prevented him from being able to memorize lines.

According to an exclusive report by Radar Online in January, Nicholson had become reclusive prior to his public appearance at the Lakers game. Some in the actor's inner circle have also reportedly feared that the actor is suffering from dementia.

Photo: Shutterstock