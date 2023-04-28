Sony Expands PlayStation VR2's Reach To Stores Worldwide, But Do Consumers Care?

Sony SONY has announced that the PlayStation VR2 will soon be available at retailers, although no specific date has been provided.

The Tokyo-based company made the declaration via Twitter.

At present, the PS VR2 can still be ordered through PlayStation Direct, where it has been exclusively sold for the past two months since its release.

The standalone VR2 headset costs $549.99, while the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is priced at $599.99. Either way, it is more expensive than the PS5, which is needed to operate the VR headset.

The device has been experiencing a sluggish launch into the market, as and sold fewer than 300,000 units in its initial weeks on the market.

This is a far cry from Sony's initial goal of producing approximately 2 million units for the PSVR2's launch window.

Francisco Jeronimo, from research firm IDC, told Bloomberg: "Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates, and rising layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate."

"I suspect a price cut on the PSVR2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product," he added.

According to IGN, with wider availability in physical and online stores, discounts for the PS VR 2 may become available in the future.

