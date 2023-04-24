Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Jon Stewart At Knicks Game: Other Celebrities Also Seen

On Sunday, "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson and former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart were seen hanging out on the court at the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Stewart and Davidson are both from New York and sported Knicks gear at the game.

This isn’t Davidson’s first time at a Knicks game with an A-list celebrity. Late last year he was seen at a Knicks game with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski after a breakup with Kim Kardashian. Howard Stern, Dan Gilbert and other celebrities were also shown on the broadcast.

Stewart is also a die-hard Knicks fan and attended a game with Davidson earlier this year in February. Stewart hosted "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central for nearly 20 years. Now, he hosts a show called “The Problem With Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+.

Davidson was a cast member and actor on SNL for eight seasons before leaving in 2022. Davidson lost his father, a firefighter, in the 9/11 attacks. Stewart has advocated for the first responders involved, even testifying before Congress.

Read Also: Here's When The GameStop Movie Starring Seth Rogen, Paul Dano And Pete Davidson Hits Theaters

The Knicks beat the Cavaliers 102-93 to go up 3-1 in the series. Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' shooting guard, lead the way scoring 29 points with 6 rebounds and 6 assists. If the Knicks end up beating the Cavaliers, they will play the winner of the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks series.