Netflix Inc. NFLX dropped the trailer of its upcoming documentary, “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now,” which gives fans an intimate look into the life of the Scottish singer-songwriter.

What Happened: Termed “one of the most vulnerable and authentic documentaries ever,” the trailer showcases Lewis Capaldi, who rose to fame with his number one hit “Someone You Loved,” talking about achieving success and struggling with mental health.

In one scene, he says, “I think I’ve never been more insecure in my life than I am now,” adding, “And I think that’s got worse the more successful I’ve got.”

Another time, Capaldi confessed to being in “tension all the time” as he was supposed to deliver a song that could match the success of his 2019 breakout album.

“You get your whole life to write your first album and a year or six months to write your second.”

“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now” is scheduled to release on April 5.

Watch the trailer here:

