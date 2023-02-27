Lionel Scaloni Awarded Best FIFA Men's Coach 2022 After Leading Argentina to Victory

Lionel Scaloni, former football player and current coach of the Argentine National Team, has been awarded the 2022 Best FIFA Men's Coach award.

He received the award from Fabio Capello during the ceremony held on Feb. 27, 2023, in París, France.

How It Happened: This recognition was granted after Scaloni's successful participation in the Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where Argentina emerged victorious.

Scaloni's journey toward becoming a coach started while he was still an active player. He pursued his passion for coaching by attending courses and training programs.

His first coaching job was at Mallorca's youth academy, where he worked while waiting for an opportunity to join Jorge Sampaoli's technical team. Eventually, he became part of Sampaoli's staff at Sevilla, then followed him to the Argentine National Team.

After Sampaoli's resignation following the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Scaloni was appointed interim coach of the Argentine National Team. Along with his assistants, Pablo Aimar and Walter Samuel, he led the team to their first games after the World Cup, against Guatemala and Colombia in the U.S. He became head coach, leading the team to win the 2021 Copa America, as well as the World Cup in 2022.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Scaloni demonstrated his creativity, adaptability and professionalism, constantly presenting different tactical schemes for each game. The team's remarkable comeback after losing their first game against Saudi Arabia and then defeating France in the final is a testament to Scaloni's leadership style.

Why It Matters: Scaloni's journey as a coach has been a remarkable one, and his recognition as the Best FIFA Men's Coach for 2022 honors his creativity, adaptability, professionalism and closeness with the players who have all contributed to Argentina's victories in the Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Scaloni has become an inspiration to many football enthusiasts worldwide, and his success is a reflection of his passion and dedication to the sport.

