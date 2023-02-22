It's Only Rock 'N' Roll: These 2 Legendary Bands Could Be Working Together On New Music

Members of two of the biggest rock and roll bands of all time could be teaming up on new music.

What Happened: Two of the biggest bands in the world since their launch in the 1960s are The Beatles, who broke up in 1970, and The Rolling Stones, who continue to tour. The two bands are down to four original living members between them after the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

While no official announcement has come and a a tour or anything on a grand scale is unlikely, the members of the two bands could be recording music together, according to a report from Variety.

The Rolling Stones are working on a new album that could include Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living Beatles members, on tracks. Reports say the recording sessions took place in recent weeks in Los Angeles for the album the Stones are recording with Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt.

The report did not indicate if McCartney and Starr were featured on the same song or multiple songs.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also previously hinted there are recorded drum parts by the late Watts that could also appear on the album.

The new album will be released by Universal Music Group UNVGY, which has a record, merchandising and brand management deal with the Stones.

Why It’s Important: Watt has worked with some of the biggest musicians in recent years, including Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and Elton John.

McCartney and Watt previously worked together, which may have sparked the inclusion of the former Beatles on the record.

“I’ve been recording with a couple of people, so I’m looking forward to doing even more. I’ve started working with this producer called Andrew Watt, and he’s very interesting — we’ve had some fun,” McCartney said in a previous interview.

The last Rolling Stones album of original material, “A Bigger Bang,” was released in 2005. The band released a blues covers album “Blue & Lonesome” in 2016, which featured Eric Clapton as a guest on two tracks.

The Shared History Of The Beatles, Stones: The Stones and The Beatles had a friendly rivalry over the years. The Rolling Stones recorded a cover of “I Wanna Be Your Man,” a Beatles song, in 1963. Beatles members John Lennon and McCartney sang backing vocals on “We Love You,” a Rolling Stones single.

McCartney took a shot at The Rolling Stones, calling the rock band “a blues cover band,” in 2021.

The Stones are known for their touring longevity, with tours every year since 2012, except for 2020. The new album could be tied to a 2023 tour.

McCartney and Starr have remained friends decades after The Beatles broke up. Starr performed on several Beatles songs during a McCartney concert in Los Angeles in 2019.

The Stones and The Beatles have each been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. McCartney and Starr are members of the Hall of Fame with the band and as solo artists, as are late Beatles members Lennon and George Harrison.

The Beatles had 20 No. 1 hits and 34 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Stones had eight No. 1 hits and 23 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

