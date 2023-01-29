Elon Musk Says 'Only A Matter Of Time' Before Logan Paul, Andrew Tate Collide Royal-Rumble Style

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented on Saturday night’s Royal Rumble match — produced by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc WWE — featuring Logan Paul and Ricochet.
What Happened: Musk reacted to a mid-air collision between Paul and Ricochet as they leaped from the top rope after a Twitter user said that it was a Logan Paul vs. Andrew Tate moment.
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
Musk said, “It’s only a matter of time” and added a “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji to his post.
Why It Matters: Paul, who is also a YouTuber, returned to WWE in November 2022 after suffering an injury. He signed a multi-year contract with the professional wrestling promotion in July.
Controversial former kickboxer Tate called out Paul earlier in January for “weakening men” and called him a “scammer.”
Tate is currently under detention in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking.
Read Next: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE Board Despite Sexual Abuse Allegations: Here's Why
Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.