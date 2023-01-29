Elon Musk Says 'Only A Matter Of Time' Before Logan Paul, Andrew Tate Collide Royal-Rumble Style

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented on Saturday night’s Royal Rumble match — produced by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc WWE — featuring Logan Paul and Ricochet.

What Happened: Musk reacted to a mid-air collision between Paul and Ricochet as they leaped from the top rope after a Twitter user said that it was a Logan Paul vs. Andrew Tate moment.

Musk said, “It’s only a matter of time” and added a “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji to his post.

Why It Matters: Paul, who is also a YouTuber, returned to WWE in November 2022 after suffering an injury. He signed a multi-year contract with the professional wrestling promotion in July.

Controversial former kickboxer Tate called out Paul earlier in January for “weakening men” and called him a “scammer.”

Tate is currently under detention in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking.

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr