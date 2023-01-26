ñol


Kickboxing Champion Andrew Tate Calls Out YouTuber Logan Paul As A 'Scammer' And Accuses Him of 'Weakening Men'

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 26, 2023 7:06 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Andrew Tate continues his anti-Logan rant, accusing him of being a scammer.
  • Logan Paul apologizes to investors in CryptoZoo project who lost money.
Controversial former kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate on Thursday slammed YouTube boxer Logan Paul on Twitter, dubbing him a “scammer” and accused him of “weakening men,” as he claimed he was trying to free people from “slavery.”

Tate went on to claim that his own unjust imprisonment was a badge of honor and a sign of the success of The Real World, an organization that seeks to educate people on the realities of business and financial freedom.

Paul, a popular YouTuber with more than 23 million subscribers, recently apologized to fans who invested in his now-abandoned cryptocurrency game, CryptoZoo.

Also Read: FTX's Collapse Leads To Subpoenas For Co-Founder's Immediate Family In Quest For Missing Millions

The game, which was supposed to be a "fun" way to make money by buying cryptocurrency collectibles, was first discussed on Paul's podcast Impaulsive in 2021.

More than a year later, the game has yet to materialize and Paul has apparently given up on the project.

Paul stated that he wanted to "make this right" and acknowledged that many fans have lost money as a result of investing in the game.

Tate is currently detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, according to AP.

Read Next: Financial Folly Or Future-Savvy? How Social Media Is Impacting Young Americans' Financial Decisions

Photo: Tate: Anything Goes With James English via Wikimedia Commons; Logan Paul, courtesy Shutterstock

