Rick Ross Refuses To Ride In A Tesla: 'The Government Could Tap Into The Brain Of The Car'

Rapper Rick Ross has recently said that he will never ride any Tesla vehicles - the reason? He thinks that smart cars could be programmed to take him to the authorities.

In an Instagram post that was shared on Twitter, Ross said, "I'm not going to say I won't have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla. Never... And the reason being I've always had it in the back of my mind the government could tap into the brain of the car."

The Consequence of Sound has reported that Ross believes Teslas would be able to repossess themselves should their owners miss payments on the vehicles.

Cybersecurity firm NCC Group has said that Tesla's vehicles are vulnerable to a hack due to a weakness in the Bluetooth protocol.

Last year, Cybersecurity Researcher David Colombo gained control of 25 Teslas worldwide. In a blog post, he explained how he was able to do that.

He found security bugs in TeslaMate, a popular open-source logging tool that stores sensitive information, including location history, to link to the cars.

Tesla is already facing multiple lawsuits related to accidents involving their autopilot feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that Teslas accounted for 273 driver-assisted accidents.

In 2021, The NHTSA launched an investigation of Tesla's Autopilot system after the series of crashes involving Teslas and first-responder vehicles stopped at emergency scenes.

Photo: Shutterstock