Alec Baldwin is to face involuntary manslaughter charges in a case relating to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead on the sets of “Rust” in New Mexico in 2021.

What Happened: The Western film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also to face a similar charge, according to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, reported Reuters.

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said, “this decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.” The family of Hutchins welcomed the decision, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are to be charged in the “alternative” with two counts of manslaughter, which means a jury will have to decide if they are guilty and also under which definition of manslaughter, noted Reuters.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a jail time of 18 months and a $5,000 fine, if the prosecutors are able to prove more than simple negligence, the two could face a mandatory five-year jail term, according to the report.

Hutchins’ family sued Baldwin in 2021, alleging he had a responsibility to check that the gun he pointed at the cinematographer and finally reached a settlement in which Matt Hutchins reportedly became an executive producer of “Rust.”

The incident took place in Santa Fe County in the middle of filming or rehearsal of Rust. The film’s director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting.

