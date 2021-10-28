Is Alec Baldwin Trying To Blame His Asst. Director For 'Rust' Shooting Death?

Alec Baldwin is using Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to reframe the narrative surrounding his shooting of a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza by highlighting press coverage that assigns blame for the incident to assistant director Dave Halls.

What Happened: Baldwin, who has not been criminally charged with the Oct. 21 shooting, retweeted a New York Times article on Halls’ involvement in the incident.

“Before he handed a revolver that he had declared ‘cold’ to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film ‘Rust,’ Dave Halls, an assistant director, told a detective he should have inspected each round in each chamber, according to an affidavit,” the tweet said. “But he did not.”

Baldwin, who holds a producer credit on “Rust,” also retweeted a Variety article that cited the Times’ coverage regarding Halls.

What Else: Baldwin’s retweets come as Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza kept his focus on the actor rather than on the assistant director. At a press conference, Mendoza stated Baldwin was “obviously the person that fired the weapon, so we are going to continue interviewing and getting the facts of his statements and the evidence,” adding that “he is an active part of this investigation.”

Baldwin is no longer in New Mexico. TMZ posted photographs of Baldwin and his family in what the site described as a “small New England town.” The New York Post identified Baldwin’s location as Manchester Center, Vermont.

"Rust" is an independent production that is not affiliated with a major Hollywood studio.

Photo: Alec Baldwin speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International; Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons.