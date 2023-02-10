Did You Know The Uber CEO Is An Undercover Uber Driver? He Drives This EV And Has A 5-Star Rating

If you've ever used Uber Technologies Inc UBER to get around in northern California, there's a chance Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was behind the wheel of the vehicle that picked you up.

What To Know: Khosrowshahi took the helm of Uber in 2017 to clean up the mess left behind by founder Travis Kalanick. To better understand the business, he got behind the wheel of his Tesla, put on a mask and began wheeling around the streets of San Francisco.

"When I joined, I hadn't talked to that many drivers, I hadn't driven myself," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday (Jan. 18) in an interview at the World Economic Forum aired on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"I drive in San Francisco. I drive a Tesla Y. If you are ever in town, you might get me."

Related Link: Why Hertz, Uber Are About To Flood Europe With Tesla And Polestar EVs

And if you are lucky enough to have the Uber CEO pick you up, you are likely to enjoy your ride based on his reviews on the platform. He told CNBC he has a perfect five-star rating and he gets "decent tips."

When asked if the riders ever recognize him, he said no, noting he wears a mask while driving. One person has correctly identified him as the Uber CEO, he said.

When asked by the rider if he was the CEO, "I said yes," he said with a smile. He noted that he couldn't recall whether or not he was tipped following that ride.

Check This Out: Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Uber Technologies's Chart?

UBER Price Action: Uber has a 52-week high of $38.65 and a 52-week low of $19.90, according to Benzinga Pro.

Originally published on Jan. 18, 2023

Photo: freestocks.org from Flickr.