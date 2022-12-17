Pokémon: The End Of Ash And Pikachu's Story? 11 Final Episodes Will Air On January 13th

The Pokémon franchise has used its social media to announce heart-wrenching news for the anime's biggest fans: Ash Ketchum and his unconditional partner Pikachu’s story is coming to an end.

This announcement comes after Ash, the series long-time protagonist, finally became a Pokémon master last month, after 25 years of hard work to become a top trainer.

In this way, Nintendo NTDOY's Pokémon will give closure to Ash and Pikachu’s narrative arc, with 11 special episodes that will air in Japan starting January 13.

As reported by Kotaku, the new season that’ll wrap up “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” will feature familiar faces like the beloved Brock and Misty, as well as new characters: Liko and Roy (as they are called in the Japanese version).

The new protagonists of the show will be accompanied by “Pokémon Scarlet and Violet” starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

In the official release, Pokémon announced: “Join two new characters and three Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the exciting world of Pokémon! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with a collection of special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series."