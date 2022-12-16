Gan Inks Partnership With WynnBET As Its Third GAN Sports Client In US

- Gan Ltd GAN has established an exclusive national partnership for GAN Sports and Super RGS for WSI US, LLC dba WynnBET.
- Wynn Resorts, Ltd's WYNN online gaming division Wynn Interactive products, operate under the WynnBET and WynnSLOTS brands.
- WynnBET chose to integrate the GAN Sports technology to power its online sportsbook operations across future U.S. jurisdictions.
- The adoption will also be included in the retail launch of the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts in early 2023.
- The partnership will support WynnBET's future sports betting operations throughout the U.S., including Super RGS in relevant iGaming states.
- "We are thrilled to announce our third partner for GAN Sports and the ability to showcase our innovative sports wagering technology with a market-leading, national brand, beginning with the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor," said GAN's VP of North American Sports, Rob Lekites.
- Price Action: GAN shares are trading higher by 5.13% at $1.66 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.