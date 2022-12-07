Disney+ Price Hike Will Be Here Tomorrow: Here's How You Can Avoid Paying More

Walt Disney Co.’s DIS Disney+ members who are not keen on paying $3 extra for accessing Disney-owned content have a small window to take quick measures.

What Happened: Disney+ members will have to pay $10.99 from $7.99 starting Dec. 8 — users who are not ready for the 30% increase can act quickly by taking these two steps, according to Apple Insider.

First: Disney is introducing a new ad-supported tier at $7.99 — a price users are already used to. Though ad-supported tier members will have to watch some ads, at least there won’t be an enormous bill at the end of the month.

Second: Buy an annual subscription. Users who are binge watchers and use Disney+ regularly should go for a yearly subscription. Currently, it costs $79 for a year, but from Dec. 8, it will be $109.99 — so take a decision quickly.

Why It’s Important: Disney+ is not the only streaming service that has hiked prices.

Disney’s TV service Hulu has also increased the prices for its Hulu + Live TV bundle — starting on the first billing cycle on or after Dec. 8.

YouTube Premium Family Plan has also increased prices from $17.99 to $22.99.

Similarly, Apple has hiked prices for Apple One, Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions.

