Disney+ Price Hike Will Be Here Tomorrow: Here's How You Can Avoid Paying More

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 7, 2022 5:40 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney Co.’s DIS Disney+ members who are not keen on paying $3 extra for accessing Disney-owned content have a small window to take quick measures. 

What Happened: Disney+ members will have to pay $10.99 from $7.99 starting Dec. 8 — users who are not ready for the 30% increase can act quickly by taking these two steps, according to Apple Insider. 

First: Disney is introducing a new ad-supported tier at $7.99 — a price users are already used to. Though ad-supported tier members will have to watch some ads, at least there won’t be an enormous bill at the end of the month. 

Second: Buy an annual subscription. Users who are binge watchers and use Disney+ regularly should go for a yearly subscription. Currently, it costs $79 for a year, but from Dec. 8, it will be $109.99 — so take a decision quickly. 

Why It’s Important: Disney+ is not the only streaming service that has hiked prices

Disney’s TV service Hulu has also increased the prices for its Hulu + Live TV bundle — starting on the first billing cycle on or after Dec. 8. 

YouTube Premium Family Plan has also increased prices from $17.99 to $22.99. 

Similarly, Apple has hiked prices for Apple One, Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions. 

