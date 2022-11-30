Balenciaga Dropped Kanye West ... Now His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian May Also Sever Ties With The Fashion Giant

Weeks ago Balenciaga and Ye, also known as Kanye West, cut ties after he made several antisemitic comments on various media platforms. But, just weeks later, the fashion giant finds itself in its own controversy: a photo shoot featuring children and inappropriate props.

Kering PPRUY a French fashion conglomerate owns Balenciaga, as well as Alexander McQueen, Gucci and others. Kering’s stock was trading up more than 4% Wednesday afternoon and is up more than 5% on the week despite the controversy.

The photo shoot has drawn controversy from major celebrities such as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and former Real Housewives star Bethany Frankel.

Kim Kardashian, who just settled her divorce from Ye, also released a statement, which is noteworthy considering Kardashian’s business relationship with Balenciaga.

Kardashian has famously sported Balenciaga on red carpets and at big events as an ambassador. Now, she is reconsidering that relationship.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” the reality show star said on Twitter.

The photo shoot featured a child holding a teddy bear that appeared to have a sexual bondage outfit on. The New York Times described it as “BDSM paraphernalia.” In a separate photo shoot, documents from the 2008 Supreme Court case United States v. Williams, a case regarding child pornography, are visible.

It’s important to note that Balenciaga said that a third-party production company, North Six, was responsible for the documents. Balenciaga is suing North Six for $25 million in damages according to NPR.

