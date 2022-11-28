Apple Keeps Trophy Mill Churning With 4 BAFTA TV Awards: Here's What It Won

Apple Inc's AAPL streaming service has snagged four British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Children & Young People Awards.
What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company said in a statement Monday that Apple TV+ scored wins with "Wolfwalkers" getting the BAFTA in the feature film category and "Lovely Little Farm" receiving an award in the Preschool Live Action segment.
Apple TV+'s 2-D animated feature "El Deafo" won the Content For Change award — the category was first introduced in 2018 for content that covers social issues.
Actor Chris O'Dowd won in the Performer segment for his role in "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" — an animated short film.
Why It Matters: This is the first time that Apple has won BAFTA Children & Young People awards.
In April 2022, Apple won its first-ever BAFTAs for "9/11" and "1971" — both awards were given for documentary specials.
This year, Apple also clinched an Oscar for "CODA," which won the Best Picture honor at the 94th Academy Awards. CODA is a remake of the 2014 French film "La Famille Bélier."
Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 2.6% lower at $144.22 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
