Jeff Bezos Gives Out $100M Award To Country Singer Dolly Parton: 'She Gives With Her Heart'

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos has given out the $100 million "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" to country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton.

What Happened: Presenting the 2022 award, along with his partner Lauren Sanchez, Bezos said about Parton, "she gives with her heart, what she's done for kids and literacy and so many other things is just incredible."

Parton was visibly excited in the video shared by Sanchez on Instagram while receiving the award, she said, “Wow! Did you say $100 million?”

Why It Matters: The 76-year-old Parton is known for songs such as "”I Will Always Love You,” and "Jolene" and was included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this month, reported Reuters.

She reportedly donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s Medical Center for the development of a vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic and has founded a number of charities including the Dollywood Foundation that focuses on education.

