You Can Have Lunch With Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon: Here's How

How much would you spend to have lunch with an asset manager who oversees $300 billion?

Someone paid a record-breaking $19 million to do just that — and it was with Warren Buffett.

Now, how much would you spend to have lunch with an asset manager who is in charge of $2.5 trillion? You can — and it's Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS CEO David Solomon, who has also been known to DJ.

What Happened: Charitybuzz, a firm that raises funds for nonprofit organizations through online charity auctions, partnered with the Goldman Sachs CEO to offer lunch with him at the company's headquarters in New York City to benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization that helps underprivileged youths.

The minimum bid is $10,000, but the experience is valid for two people, so maybe you and a fellow executive can split the costs and dine with Solomon together.

The winning bidder is expected to travel to New York City at a mutually agreed-upon date with Solomon based on his availability.

Here’s how you can get lunch with the multi-trillion-dollar asset manager.

Why It Matters: Lunches with famed investors aren’t new. Earlier this year, an anonymous bidder paid $19,000,100 to have lunch with the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO.

The charitable bidding for lunch with Buffett was launched in 2000. In the last 21 years, the winning bids have ranged from $25,000 to this year's highest-ever bid.

Photo: World Bank/Grant Ellis via Flickr Creative Commons.