Wait Til I Get My Money Right: Chase Bank Runs Away From Kanye West

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 13, 2022 5:18 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • JP Morgan Chase chose to sever its ties with Kanye West after his recent anti-Semitic comments.
  • West posted comments on Instagram, and Twitter that went violated company rules, resulting in temporary bans on both platforms.
JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM is the latest company to distance itself from Kanye West following the rapper's anti-Semitic comments.

“We are sending this letter to confirm — that JP Morgan Chase Bank has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliated entities,” the letter reads. “We ask that you act promptly [and] transfer your business to another financial institution before November 21, 2022.”

Instagram and Twitter recently blocked the "Black Skinhead" singer's account for racist and antisemitic messages he posted.

On Instagram, West posted text messages between himself and Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing Diddy of being controlled by Jews. Instagram quickly deleted the post and locked his account.

West was then led to Twitter, where he received a greeting from Elon Musk, who may soon become the company's owner.

However, a few hours later, West had tweeted that he would "go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" in a different anti-Semitic message. Like Instagram, Twitter quickly locked his account and blocked the post.
See Also: Elon Musk Suggests He Talked To Kanye West About Antisemitic Tweet: 'I Think He Took To Heart'

Candace Owens, a contentious conservative influencer, tweeted on Thursday that Chase Bank had severed its links with the rapper and that he had until mid-November to find another institution to store his funds.

Another company to put West under review is Adidas — which manufactures his iconic Yeezy shoe and clothing line — after he appeared at Paris Fashion Week with Ownes, both wearing T-shirts that said “white lives matter” on the back.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period,” Adidas said in a statement.

See Also: Kanye West's Feud With Adidas And Gap Heats Up: What's On The Line For Him And The Companies

Image: Shutterstock

