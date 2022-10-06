Caesars Entertainment Closes New $3B Credit Facility

- Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR has closed new $3 billion senior secured credit facilities.
- The facility consists of a new $750 million (Term A Loan) senior secured term loan and a new $2.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility resulting from an increase and extension to its existing revolving credit facility.
- With the closing, Caesars retired Caesars Resort Collection LLC's (CRC) existing revolving credit facility and used the proceeds of the Term A Loan to prepay $750 million of CRC's existing term B loans due December 2024.
- “This refinancing transaction will reduce interest expense while also extending debt maturities,” said CFO Bret Yunker.
- Price Action: CZR shares traded higher by 0.16% at $38.55 on the last check Thursday.
