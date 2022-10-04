Everi Acquires Assets Of Mobile Platform Provider Venuetize

- Everi Holdings Inc EVRI has agreed to acquire certain strategic assets of Venuetize Inc, a privately-owned mobile platform provider in the sports, venue and entertainment markets.
- The deal is expected to expand Everi's addressable market beyond the casino gaming industry and broaden the range of mobile capabilities to its established gaming customers.
- Venuetize's technology is live in nearly 100 global venues, including partnerships with more than 50 sports teams and event venues.
- Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, the company will make an initial payment at the time of closing of $18 million less any deposit previously provided.
- Subject to achieving specific revenue growth targets over the subsequent thirty-month period post-closing, additional contingent performance payments are expected to be $2 million - $6 million.
- The transaction is anticipated to close within thirty days and will be funded from existing cash on hand.
- Following the acquisition of the assets, Venuetize's team will join Everi.
- The company held $238.21 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- "Venuetize will grow Everi's base of recurring revenues, and leverage our combined capabilities and third-party integrations to further elevate the capabilities of our range of mobile and wallet offerings for both gaming and gaming-adjacent customers," said Darren Simmons, EVP and FinTech Business Leader of Everi.
- Price Action: EVRI shares closed higher by 2.53% at $16.63 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.