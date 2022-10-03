How Many Ads Must Kim Kardashian Post To Pay Off $1.26M SEC Fine? Answer: Not Many

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million in penalties for promoting a crypto asset offered and sold by EthereumMax EMAX/USD without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion.

The reality TV star was paid $250,000 to publish a single post on her Instagram account about the EMAX tokens, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

That’s a whopping penalty, right? Kardashian, who has a net worth of about $1.8 billion and typically posts between one and two Instagram pictures or videos per day, would have to post five sponsored ads at $250,000 to cover the cost of the SEC’s fine.

See Also: Kim Kardashian Has A Net Worth Of $1.8B, And Is Now A Private Equity Investor

Kardashian has revealed that she makes more from promoting products and businesses on social media than she makes from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

In 2017, the family agreed to a final, $150 million five-year contract for the show with E! Network. Kris Jenner said that the family members' salaries were distributed fairly at the time.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé received between 50% and 60% of the $150 million. Given that the split was about equal and accounting for Kris' 10% fee, Kim would be paid between $4-6 million per season.

The elder Jenner said in 2019 that Kim doesn't promote anything on social media for less than six figures, before hinting it was often a lot more.

Kylie ranks number two on Influencer Marketing Hub’s highest-paid Instagram accounts, while Kim makes around $670,000 to $1 million per post.

See Also: Kim Kardashian's Lawyers Deny EthereumMax Pump And Dump

So, in reality, depending on the promotion or the product, Kim can post one or two ads on her social media pages and pay off the fine.

Kardashian is also at the helm of shapewear line Skims, which had a valuation of $3.2 billion in 2021. Earlier this year, she introduced a skin-care line called SKKN BY KIM.

Photo: Shutterstock