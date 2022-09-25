Johnny Depp Is Dating His Attorney: 'Their Chemistry Is Off The Charts'

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp was recently in the news for his infamous defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now Depp is making headlines for another reason. He's reportedly dating his lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented him in a 2018 libel case against the British paper, The Sun.

She was not part of Depp's legal team in the Amber Heard case, but Rich was present in the courtroom during the trial to support Depp.

"Their chemistry is off the charts," an insider told the Us Weekly of their romance. "It's serious between them. They are the real deal."

Also Read: Why Johnny Depp Needs To Pay $38,000 To ACLU After Winning Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

"There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal," the source told the outlet.

Rich, who is on the verge of getting a divorce from her husband, met up with Depp "discreetly" in hotels during their early relationship stage, the outlet reported.

Earlier in June, Depp filed a notice of appeal seeking to overturn the count of defamation that Heard won at the June trial.

According to court documents, Depp filed a notice of appeal in the verdict that awarded Heard $2 million in the actor's defamation trial against her.

Photo: Courtesy of Asim Bharwani on flickr