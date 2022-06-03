Johnny Depp’s collection of Ethereum ETH/USD based NFTs saw a sharp surge in interest following the conclusion of the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

What Happened: Depp’s collection titled “Never Fear Truth” had a total trading volume of 1,500 ETH since its launch. After the jury reached its final verdict, awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the actor’s NFT collection saw a sharp increase in sales.

Screenshot showing surge in sales for Johnny Depp’s NFT Collection

As per data from OpenSea, the collection saw 212 sales on June 2. The floor price for the collection is currently around 0.52 ETH.

There are 3,850 NFTs in the collection, which features artwork by Depp himself. The actor has made “Friends and Heroes” the theme of his collection and showcases people he has known well or those that have inspired him.

Included in this list are Heath Ledger, Al Pacino, Tim Burton, and Elizabeth Taylor. The collection also features 607 self-portraits.

“Each NFT acts as a membership key to his community and future releases, establishing a creative community of fans and friends through ownership on the Ethereum blockchain,” read the description of the collection on OpenSea.