EBET Inks Sportsbook & Casino Wagering Agreement With Metagames

- EBET Inc EBET has entered into a sportsbook and exclusive casino wagering media marketing agreement with Metagames Marketing Inc.
- Metagames will provide media placements through its affiliates in exchange for a share of sportsbook and casino games' net gaming revenue.
- The campaign will provide access to up to 45 national TV networks, 68 radio stations, and 65 movie theaters in Latin American countries.
- The media campaign will include traditional TV and radio spots in combination with integrated brand placement and contests within daytime programming and reality TV shows.
- Price Action: EBET shares are trading higher by 6.29% at $1.52 on the last check Friday.
