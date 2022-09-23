ñol

EBET Inks Sportsbook & Casino Wagering Agreement With Metagames

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 10:38 AM | 1 min read
  • EBET Inc EBET has entered into a sportsbook and exclusive casino wagering media marketing agreement with Metagames Marketing Inc.
  • Metagames will provide media placements through its affiliates in exchange for a share of sportsbook and casino games' net gaming revenue.
  • The campaign will provide access to up to 45 national TV networks, 68 radio stations, and 65 movie theaters in Latin American countries.
  • Also ReadEBET Plans Job & Cost Cuts; Aims For Positive EBITDA Run Rate
  • The media campaign will include traditional TV and radio spots in combination with integrated brand placement and contests within daytime programming and reality TV shows.
  • Price Action: EBET shares are trading higher by 6.29% at $1.52 on the last check Friday.

