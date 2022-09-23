EBET Inks Sportsbook & Casino Wagering Agreement With Metagames

by

EBET Inc EBET has entered into a sportsbook and exclusive casino wagering media marketing agreement with Metagames Marketing Inc.

has entered into a sportsbook and exclusive casino wagering media marketing agreement with Metagames Marketing Inc. Metagames will provide media placements through its affiliates in exchange for a share of sportsbook and casino games' net gaming revenue.

The campaign will provide access to up to 45 national TV networks, 68 radio stations, and 65 movie theaters in Latin American countries.

The media campaign will include traditional TV and radio spots in combination with integrated brand placement and contests within daytime programming and reality TV shows.

Price Action: EBET shares are trading higher by 6.29% at $1.52 on the last check Friday.

