Suriname is considering legal action against the producers of South Korea's hit Netflix Inc NFLX series "Narco-Saints" which it believes fosters negative images of the nation by portraying it as a "narco-state." The story was reported earlier by Reuters.

What Happened: The show, based on real-life events from about two decades ago, narrates the story of a man who joins a secret mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in Suriname.

The Latin American country believes that the show portrayed it as a "narco-state."

See Also: Netflix's Squid Game Creates History At Emmy Awards — 'Ted Lasso' Wins Best Comedy Series For Apple TV+

“We will look into the possibilities of taking legal action against the producers,” Minister Albert Ramdin of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, said in a statement posted on the government’s website on Monday.

The minister acknowledged that the aspect of free speech must be taken into account, but asserted there are limits. Letters of protest will, therefore, also be written to the producers of the documentary, the government said in a statement.

Negative Perception: The minister emphasized that Suriname no longer has the image that emerges in the series or that it no longer participates in these kinds of practices. “Whether the practices presented in the documentary are true or false, it's about creating a negative perception. The whole world sees these things, so this is not good and we will pay close attention to that," said Minister Ramdin.

In addition to possible legal action, Ramdin said the government will also make a complaint via the ambassador of the Asian country on the basis of good bilateral relations with South Korea.

Netflix did not immediately reply to a query posted on its website seeking comments.

Read Next: From F1 Grand Prix To Big Business Forums: Why Major Singapore Hotels Are Charging Over $2,000 A Night This Month

Photo courtesy: Netflix