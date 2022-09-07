by

Mattel Inc MAT has introduced Bruno, the first autistic character in the Thomas & Friends franchise.

has introduced , the first autistic character in the Thomas & Friends franchise. Bruno is a joyful, pun-making brake car.

Mattel Television developed Bruno in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and Easterseals Southern California.

MAT also consulted writers and spokespeople with autism, including Daniel Share-Strom and Aaron Likens.

Voiced by Chuck Smith, an autistic actor, the new series regular will make his debut on the Season 26 premiere of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go on September 12, 2022.

Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $22.19 on the last check Wednesday.

MAT shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $22.19 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

