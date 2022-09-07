ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Mattel Introduces First Autistic Character In 'Thomas & Friends' Franchise

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 1:48 PM | 1 min read
Mattel Introduces First Autistic Character In 'Thomas & Friends' Franchise
  • Mattel Inc MAT has introduced Bruno, the first autistic character in the Thomas & Friends franchise.
  • Bruno is a joyful, pun-making brake car.
  • Mattel Television developed Bruno in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and Easterseals Southern California.
  • MAT also consulted writers and spokespeople with autism, including Daniel Share-Strom and Aaron Likens.
  • Voiced by Chuck Smith, an autistic actor, the new series regular will make his debut on the Season 26 premiere of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go on September 12, 2022.
  • Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $22.19 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryLeisure ProductsEntertainmentNewsGeneral