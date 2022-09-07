- Mattel Inc MAT has introduced Bruno, the first autistic character in the Thomas & Friends franchise.
- Bruno is a joyful, pun-making brake car.
- Mattel Television developed Bruno in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and Easterseals Southern California.
- MAT also consulted writers and spokespeople with autism, including Daniel Share-Strom and Aaron Likens.
- Voiced by Chuck Smith, an autistic actor, the new series regular will make his debut on the Season 26 premiere of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go on September 12, 2022.
- Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $22.19 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.