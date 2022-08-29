Best Time To Go Watch A Movie? AMC And Other Theater Chains Are Offering $3 Tickets — Just For This Saturday!

Movie buffs in the U.S. could be in for a pleasant surprise if they plan to visit their favorite theaters on Sept. 3.
What Happened: To commemorate the inaugural National Cinema Day that is observed on Sept. 3, more than 3,000 theaters with over 30,000 screens would provide discounted ticket prices of no more than $3, Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theaters owners said in a release this weekend.'
This compares to the average cost of around $9.57 for a movie ticket in the U.S. in 2021.
The discounted offering is promoted as a show of gratitude to moviegoers who were responsible for the summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas after the COVID-19 pandemic that raged in 2020 and much of 2021.
“We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet,” said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman.
See also: AMC Entertainment Bears Are Running Out Of Steam: Here's Where The Stock Could Bounce
Participating Theaters: Major theater chains in the U.S., including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC, and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK Regal, which is operated by Cineworld Group plc CNNWF, have all confirmed participating in the promotional program.
AMC tweeted the offer on its Twitter handle, stating all tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, are just $3, excluding tax, and its fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo costs $5, plus tax.
The theater chain already offers a discounted ticket pricing of $5 to AMC Stub members every Tuesday.
Regal, which operates 6,769 screens in 504 theatres in 43 states, also made an announcement for National Cinema Day in a press statement. “The one-day only event will feature all movie tickets for only $3, including all premium format screens,” it said.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.