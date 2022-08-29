Best Time To Go Watch A Movie? AMC And Other Theater Chains Are Offering $3 Tickets — Just For This Saturday!

Movie buffs in the U.S. could be in for a pleasant surprise if they plan to visit their favorite theaters on Sept. 3.

What Happened: To commemorate the inaugural National Cinema Day that is observed on Sept. 3, more than 3,000 theaters with over 30,000 screens would provide discounted ticket prices of no more than $3, Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theaters owners said in a release this weekend.'

This compares to the average cost of around $9.57 for a movie ticket in the U.S. in 2021.

The discounted offering is promoted as a show of gratitude to moviegoers who were responsible for the summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas after the COVID-19 pandemic that raged in 2020 and much of 2021.

“We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet,” said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman.

Participating Theaters: Major theater chains in the U.S., including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC, and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK Regal, which is operated by Cineworld Group plc CNNWF, have all confirmed participating in the promotional program.

AMC tweeted the offer on its Twitter handle, stating all tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, are just $3, excluding tax, and its fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo costs $5, plus tax.

The theater chain already offers a discounted ticket pricing of $5 to AMC Stub members every Tuesday.

Regal, which operates 6,769 screens in 504 theatres in 43 states, also made an announcement for National Cinema Day in a press statement. “The one-day only event will feature all movie tickets for only $3, including all premium format screens,” it said.