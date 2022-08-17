Take That, Elon Musk! Ford F-150 Lightning Gives Tesla Model 3 A Boost

There are presently more than 46,000 public EV charging stations in the United States, with a total of more than 115,000 individual (EVSE) charging ports, according to the Alternative Fuels Data Center of the Department of Energy.
Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc TSLA, however, operates 16,103 Superchargers in 1,826 stations worldwide; these include 908 stations in the U.S., 98 in Canada, 16 in Mexico, 520 in Europe, and 398 in the Asia/Pacific region.
But, Ford Motor Co F offers Tesla (and other EVs) with an additional 4,469 charging stations.
More Musk news: Is Elon Musk Joking? Why Manchester United Stock Is Rising Today
How? Each of the 4,469 F-150 Lightning all-electric trucks sold to date can charge a Tesla.
What happened: Twitter Inc TWTR user TravelTeslaDad posted a video on the microblogging platform that shows a new F-150 Lightning equipped with Pro Power Onboard using its "Share Range" to give a Tesla Model 3 some juice at 7 kilowatts per hour.
@LyftGyft charging @justin_horn model 3 pic.twitter.com/MI6SmWWF5R— Muñoz Jr.(@TravelTeslaDad) August 13, 2022
Ford’s elective Pro Power Onboard generator has built-in electrical outlets to power tools, electronics, and appliances. It will also charge other EVs using its "Share Range" feature.
Why it matters: For instance, the Share Range can provide a Mustang Mach-E with 20 miles of range each hour of charging. Even if that's not much, it'll be enough to move a stuck car to safety. The F-150 Lightning with the extended-range battery can also power a house for up to three days.
Tesla’s much-anticipated Cybertruck will rival Ford’s F-150 Lightning when production and delivery starts. Musk says that the final Tesla Cybertruck design is “finally locked,” and updated the timeline to production for mid-2023.
Photo: Courtesy of ford.com and Daniel Oberhaus on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.