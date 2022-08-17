Take That, Elon Musk! Ford F-150 Lightning Gives Tesla Model 3 A Boost

There are presently more than 46,000 public EV charging stations in the United States, with a total of more than 115,000 individual (EVSE) charging ports, according to the Alternative Fuels Data Center of the Department of Energy.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc TSLA, however, operates 16,103 Superchargers in 1,826 stations worldwide; these include 908 stations in the U.S., 98 in Canada, 16 in Mexico, 520 in Europe, and 398 in the Asia/Pacific region.

But, Ford Motor Co F offers Tesla (and other EVs) with an additional 4,469 charging stations.

How? Each of the 4,469 F-150 Lightning all-electric trucks sold to date can charge a Tesla.

What happened: Twitter Inc TWTR user TravelTeslaDad posted a video on the microblogging platform that shows a new F-150 Lightning equipped with Pro Power Onboard using its "Share Range" to give a Tesla Model 3 some juice at 7 kilowatts per hour.

Ford’s elective Pro Power Onboard generator has built-in electrical outlets to power tools, electronics, and appliances. It will also charge other EVs using its "Share Range" feature.

Why it matters: For instance, the Share Range can provide a Mustang Mach-E with 20 miles of range each hour of charging. Even if that's not much, it'll be enough to move a stuck car to safety. The F-150 Lightning with the extended-range battery can also power a house for up to three days.

Tesla’s much-anticipated Cybertruck will rival Ford’s F-150 Lightning when production and delivery starts. Musk says that the final Tesla Cybertruck design is “finally locked,” and updated the timeline to production for mid-2023.

Photo: Courtesy of ford.com and Daniel Oberhaus on flickr