Keeping It In The Family? Elon's Dad Errol Musk Had Unplanned Child With Stepdaughter

News broke Wednesday that Errol Musk, 76, the father of the richest man in the world, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, had an unplanned child in 2019 with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, who is now 41 years old.

Jana is Elon’s stepsister, and this latest child brings Errol’s brood to two with Jana. He has seven children in total.

The elder Musk revealed to The Sun that he had a boy, Elliot Rush — nicknamed Rushi — with Jana three years ago in 2017, and the second child came two years later.

"I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters,” Errol said, speaking about the recently revealed child. “She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know."

Errol married Jana’s mother, Heidi Bezuidenhout when Jana was four years old. This was after Errol married and split from Elon’s mother, Maye Haldeman Musk.

Although Errol and Heidi were married for 18 years and had two children together, Jana is not considered to be his stepdaughter by Errol, who claimed she spent most of her childhood apart from the family, particularly him.

Despite the fact that Errol and Jana had dated and later broke up for unspecified reasons, Errol acknowledged the two young kids have been to his home in Pretoria, South Africa, where Elon was born.

“They spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves,” he said, “then I miss them as soon as they have gone.”

More than that, the senior Musk hasn't ruled out the potential of having more kids, saying, “If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to,” seemingly sharing the mentality of mass procreation with his son, Elon, who has a total of 10 children after it was revealed in July that he had a set of twins with 36-year old NeuraLink executive, Shivon Zilis.

Related: Elon Musk Had Secret Twins With Neuralink Exec Before Having 2nd Child With Grimes, Report Says

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Elon said on Twitter after the twins were revealed, “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Though, it is worth mentioning that Elon does not like his father. In a 2017 interview with The Rolling Stone, Elon said, “He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil. You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.”

Photo: Screenshot from "Errol Musk - Dad of a Genius" YouTube