Disneyland Resort's Instagram Account Hacked: What You Need To Know

by Phil Hall, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 7, 2022 1:55 PM | 1 min read

The Walt Disney Co. DIS experienced a rude awakening Thursday morning when the Instagram account for Disneyland was hacked with racist and homophobic messaging.

What Happened: According to multiple media reports, a digital hijacker calling himself David Do took over the Instagram account and began posting slur-heavy comments.

“My name is David DO!” said one of the posts. “I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land."

In addition to racially abusing Disney employees, the hacker claimed to have "invented COVID and blamed it on Wuhan," and is "working on COVID20."

See Also: Analysis: Why Did 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Break Box Office Records While 'Lightyear' Fizzled?

What Else Happened: The first post went online at 6:50 a.m. EDT, with four posts and two stories added to the Instagram account before they were removed.

The Disneyland account has 8.4 million followers. At press time, neither Disney nor Meta Platforms META — the parent company of Instagram as well as Facebook — publicly commented on what transpired.

Photo: Screenshot of the hacked Disneyland Resort page allegedly featuring the 'super hacker' calling himself "David Do."

 

