Will Joe Rogan Welcome Donald Trump On His Podcast?

But what happens when two of the most polarizing figures in today’s society – podcaster Joe Rogan and former President Donald Trump – sit down in the same space? At least one member of that unlikely twosome has made it clear that such a pairing is not happening.

What Happened: The New York Post reported that Rogan nixed the idea of having Trump on his Spotify SPOT podcast during yesterday’s interview with computer scientist Lex Fridman.

“I am not a Trump supporter, in any way, shape or form,” said Rogan. “I have had the opportunity to have him on my show, more than once, and I have said no every time.”

Rogan added, “I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him.”

What Else Happened: Rogan, who self-identified as a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) during the 2020 presidential race and recently endorsed DeSantis as a potential presidential candidate, complained that the post-Trump Washington scene “is already a weird time,” but he warned the potential of Trump running for president again will make a strange situation stranger.

“The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times when people look back historically about the division in this country,” he continued, claiming that Trump’s detractors “abandoned their own ethics and morals” in order to criticize him.

Rogan declared Trump to be an “existential threat to democracy itself” and lamented the possibility of a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.

“He is going to run again, things are going to get weirder,” he said of Trump. “He is running against a dead man – Biden shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he is seeing ghosts.”

Trump did not publicly comment on the remarks made by Rogan, whose previous podcast episode guests features such controversial guests as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and vaccine opponent Dr. Robert Malone.

