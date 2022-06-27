Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Threatens To Renounce US Citizenship After Roe v. Wade Overturned

The singer of a well-known punk band has had enough of U.S. politics and told concertgoers he was renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

What Happened: Green Day’s lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong announced Friday he is renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

“F*** America,” Armstrong told a crowd in London, England on Friday, June 24.

The comment came hours after it was announced the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade and left it up to states to decide the legality of abortions.

“There’s too much f****** stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f****** excuse for a country,” he said.

While some may think Armstrong was only raging temporarily over the recent decision, he told the crowd he was “not kidding” and that they will hear a lot from him in the coming days.

Armstrong received loud cheers from the crowd in London during his comments. Armstrong said he would come to the U.K. instead of going back to the U.S.

Why It’s Important: This is not the first time Armstrong or Green Day have made political statements. The band released the 2004 album “American Idiot” which featured several politically charged songs.

“Don’t wanna be an American Idiot. Don’t want a nation under the new media,” the lyrics from the title track from “American Idiot” said.

At the 2016 American Music Awards, Green Day performed the song “Bang Bang” and Armstrong led a chant of “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA,” with the band.

Several other singers have spoken out publicly during concerts about the Roe v. Wade decision.

Olivia Rodrigo said she was “devastated” and “terrified” after the Supreme Court ruling. The singer dedicated a cover of the song “F*** You” by Lily Allen to the Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, who voted to overturn the original ruling.

“So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said.

Billie Eilish dedicated her song “Your Power” to the same Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” Eilish said.

Photo: Andrea Raffin via Shutterstock.