Trending On Twitter: Was Chris Evans Photoshopped In Disney Publicity Pics?

Chris Evans found himself trending on Twitter TWTR this weekend when speculation arose on whether the actor was photoshopped into pictures taken at the Walt Disney Co.’s DIS Pixar Pier in Anaheim, California.

What Happened: Evans plays the voice of the heroic astronaut in Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which opens theatrically on June 17. In a promotion for the film, Evans appeared in a photo shoot at Pixar Pier, taking photos with costumed characters from the Pixar and classic Disney animated films.

However, in both pictures, Evans appeared to be standing in an identical pose with his hands in his pocket. The lack of deviation between the photographs gave rise to social media speculation that Evans was photoshopped into the imagery.

What Happened Next: Evans used his Twitter page to insist that he was physically present for the photo shoot, tweeting: “I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. (And I don’t know what to do with my hands)”

Not surprisingly, Evans’ Pixar Pier pose was photoshopped by social media mischief makers into a series of unlikely situations. Ryanair RYAAY positioned Evans as a passenger on its aircraft, while multiple female Twitter denizens including Elly R-ma digitally imagined themselves posing with the actor.

Beyond “Lightyear,” Evans addressed rumors that he would be returning as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

“That seems to be something people would like to see,” Evans said in an interview with ComicBook. “I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but it’s tough to… It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

Photo courtesy of Pixar's Twitter page