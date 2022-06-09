A New 'Ghostbusters' Film And Netflix Animated Series Are In The Works

Hollywood is calling up the “Ghostbusters” franchise for a pair of new endeavors — a new feature film and a new animated series.

What Happened: IGN reported that a sequel to last year’s series reboot “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is in the works.

“The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters,” announced the “Ghostbusters” page on Twitter TWTR. “That’s where our story begins. The code name is FIREHOUSE.”

IGN added the new sequel will follow Ecto-1 and the Spengler family from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” to the Manhattan-based Firehouse that was the central location for the first two films in the series. No other details were revealed, including whether the surviving stars from the original films — Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson — will make an appearance.

Sony Pictures SONY made more than $204 million on the release of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

What Else Happened: Separately, a new animated “Ghostbusters” series is being prepared for Netflix NFLX.

Gizmodo reported “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” writers Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman — the latter also directed that film — are behind the new project. No further details were made available, and it is unclear if the new series will premiere in conjunction with the next film offering.

This will be the third “Ghostbusters” animated series. “The Real Ghostbusters” aired from 1986 to 1991 and “Extreme Ghostbusters” aired in 1997.

Photo: Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," courtesy of Sony Pictures