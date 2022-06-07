'Deadpool' Screenwriters Promise Disney Will Not Soften Their Next Film

“Deadpool” fans who feared that the Walt Disney Co. DIS would dilute their beloved franchise into an advanced state of family friendliness can relax, as the screenwriters behind the series insist the slam-bang action would retain its R-rated mojo.

What Happened: The 2016 “Deadpool” and its 2018 sequel “Deadpool 2” were 20th Century Fox productions based on the Marvel Comics series, but the franchise was on hold following Disney’s 2019 acquisition of the 21st Century Fox assets.

In an interview with The Playlist, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick announced the series was being revived and would retain the style and substance that earned the first two films an R rating.

“They’re not gonna mess with the tone,” said Reese. “I mean, I’d never say never, I guess there’s an outside chance, but we’ve always been told it can be R-[rated], and we’re proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don’t think that’ll change.”

What Else Happened: Disney initially announced plans for “Deadpool 3” in October 2020 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In March, the studio announced Shawn Levy would be directing, and Ryan Reynolds would revive his Merc with a Mouth character.

But the studio also replaced Reese and Wernick as screenwriters with Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin of “Bob’s Burgers” fame. Reese did not offer any detail on why he and Wernick were initially passed over and why they were belatedly retained.

“Yeah, that did happen,” he said. “And look, it just came down the way it did, but we’re thrilled to be back is the bottom line. We just couldn’t be happier where we are right now in the mad scientist lab creating fun stuff and hopefully, we’ll get a movie out to you guys soon.”

Wernick added he and Reese were not softening the language of their new screenplay to erase F-bombs that would keep it out of the PG rating range.

“It’s on the title page – ‘Dead F***ing Pool,’” Wernick laughed.

No production schedule or release date has been set for "Deadpool 3."

Photo: Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool," courtesy of Disney / 20th Century Studios