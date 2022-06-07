Amazon Debuts Trailer For 'A League Of Their Own' Series

Amazon AMZN has offered its first trailer preview of “A League of Their Own,” a new series based on the popular 1992 movie starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna.

What Happened: The Penny Marshall-directed film took place in 1943 and focused on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was created to fill the gap in professional baseball after many Major League Baseball players were serving in the World War II military.

According to Variety, the new show will focus on a different team that was the focus of the film, which was selected in 2012 for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being a production considered to be "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Amazon will premiere the series at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 before it starts streaming on Aug. 12.

What Else Happened: Nick Offerman will take on the role of team manager that Hanks played in the film. Rosie O’Donnell, who co-starred in the film, will make a guest appearance in the new series.

Abbi Jacobson, who created the series with Will Graham, has the leading female role as the team's catcher and Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack and Priscilla Delgado will play her teammates. Stevie Nicks' song “Edge of Seventeen” highlights the trailer, though it is unclear if Nicks will contribute to the series' soundtrack.

This is the second small screen adaptation of “A League of Their Own.” In 1993, CBS offered a six-episode series starring Sam McMurray and Carey Lowell, with Marshall and Hanks among the episodes’ directors.

Photo: Abbi Jacobson as the catcher in the new series "A League of Their Own," courtesy of Ms. Jacobson's Instagram page