Jack Dorsey To Hit The Twitter CEO Repeat Button? Wild Charles Thinks So

by Sue Strachan, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 7:53 PM | 1 min read

There's never a dull moment with the possible Twitter Inc. TWTR buyout by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

Jumping into the speculative fun was Charles Wieand, aka Wild Charles, a comedian, adventurer and YouTube host who posted this tweet, tagging Dorsey and Musk, on Wednesday evening.

Dorsey followed along for a while, responding to Andrew Stalbow's tweet question of "Who should," with "no one ultimately."

While some in the Twitterverse suggested themselves as the future CEO, quite a few others suggested Twitter become a DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization.

And then there was one Twitter user, Fringeaway, who suggested instead, "How about Technoking ;)"

Dorsey responded by deferring to Musk's claim to the title.

No word, yet, on what Musk thinks, nor that of current CEO Parag Agrawal who assumed the position in November 2021 after Dorsey resigned.

Photo: Ryan Lash/TED via Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Charles WieandElon MuskJack DorseyParag AgrawalgEntertainmentSocial MediaGeneral