COVID Does Late Night: Colbert Off After Positive Test, Kimmel Returns After A Week's Quarantine

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has canceled production of new episodes “until further notice” after its eponymous star showed COVID-19 symptoms.

What Happened: Variety reported Colbert’s show was paused from April 2 through May 2 following a COVID diagnosis.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” said the program’s Twitter page. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.”

Colbert stated he was “vaxxed and boosted” in an April 21 tweet. The show will go into reruns for the immediate future.

What Else Happened: While Colbert takes time away from his CBS show, his ABC late-night rival Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show after taking off a week following a positive COVID test; Mike Birbiglia served as a guest host during his absence.

According to Deadline, Kimmel returned by quipping, “Let me tell you — I drank so much bleach, my teeth are whiter than a fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago.”

Kimmel, who never previously tested positive, joked about his time when he could use his good health as a putdown.

“I was obnoxiously pleased with myself that I hadn’t gotten it yet,” he continued. “And every time I’d meet somebody who’s had it, I’d be like, ‘Oh, yeah. No, I haven’t had it — I guess it means I’m smarter and stronger than you.”

CBS is a division of Paramount Global PARAA and ABC is a division of the Walt Disney Co. DIS.