TikTok Teams With UN, Dionne Warwick On Refugee Solidarity Campaign

TikTok is teaming with UNHCR, the United Nations’ Nobel Peace Prize-winning refugee agency, and iconic singer Dionne Warwick on a social media campaign to promote solidarity with refugees from Ukraine and other war-torn countries.

What Happened: Variety reported the campaign features the hashtag challenge #TheWorldNeeds that is backed by Warwick’s classic song “What The World Needs Now (Is Love),” which is being provided with the support of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music — both owned by Warner Music Group WMG — and Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG), a division of Sony Corporation SONY.

The campaign also included a series of TikTok live concerts that began on May 4 and runs through May 7.

Why It Happened: Warwick was among the performers who donated her time and music to the UNHCR’s World Stars Festival in 1968. In a press statement, Warwick noted there were fewer than 4 million refugees in 1968 but now “there are well over 85 million displaced globally. There has never been a more important time to stand in solidarity and show support for people around the world who have been forced to flee from their homes.”

The United Nations estimated that more than 12 million Ukrainians fled their homes after the Russian invasion began, with mor than 5.7 million leaving for other countries and 6.5 million displaced within Ukraine.

Photo: Dionne Warwick, courtesy of her Instagram page.