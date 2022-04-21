The Hulu streaming service experienced operating difficulties on Thursday evening as viewers across the U.S. began complaining online that they could not access the service.

What Happened: Outage tracking website Downdetector.com began to receive complaints about viewers’ inability to access Hulu at around 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The hashtag #HuluDown began trending on Twitter TWTR, with users expressing frustration over the outage, while others sarcastically blamed the glitch on yesterday’s premiere of “The Kardashians” reality series on Hulu.

The Hulu website posted a message that stated, “Playback unavailable? We're investigating the issue with the highest priority and hope to have things back up and running soon. Thanks for your patience!”

Why It Matters: Hulu, which had 45.3 million subscribers at the end of 2021, is majority-owned by the Walt Disney Co. DIS, with Comcast Corp. CMCSA holding a minority stake. The partnership between the companies runs through 2024, at which time Disney can buy Comcast’s stake for fair market value.

Disney also operates the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services and has packaged Hulu with the other entities to bring in new subscribers. Comcast operates Peacock and does not bundle Hulu with its streaming offerings.